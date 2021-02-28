OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi's Tamil outreach, says regret that could not learn this langauge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM Modi's Tamil outreach, says regret that could not learn this langauge

1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 12:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi regrets not able to learn the world's oldest language Tamil
  • 'India is the land of many such languages that are symbols of its culture and pride,' said PM Modi

New Delhi: Terming the world's oldest language Tamil, as beautiful and popular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he regrets not being able to learn the language.

"In the run-up to Mann Ki Baat, I was asked if there was something I missed out on during these long years as chief minister and prime minister. I feel -- it is a regret of sorts that I could not make enough efforts to learn the world's oldest language Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful," PM Modi said addressing the nation during the 74th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

"India is the land of many such languages that are symbols of its culture and pride," he added.

He shared two video clips of a guided tour of the Statue of Unity Kevadia in Gujarat in Sanskrit and another of a cricket commentary at a match in Varanasi in Sanskrit.

He added that there are more than 15 guides in Kevadiya, who guide people in fluent Sanskrit about the monument.


