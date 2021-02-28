Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi's Tamil outreach, says regret that could not learn this langauge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's Tamil outreach, says regret that could not learn this langauge

1 min read . 12:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi regrets not able to learn the world's oldest language Tamil
  • 'India is the land of many such languages that are symbols of its culture and pride,' said PM Modi

New Delhi: Terming the world's oldest language Tamil, as beautiful and popular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he regrets not being able to learn the language.

New Delhi: Terming the world's oldest language Tamil, as beautiful and popular, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he regrets not being able to learn the language.

"In the run-up to Mann Ki Baat, I was asked if there was something I missed out on during these long years as chief minister and prime minister. I feel -- it is a regret of sorts that I could not make enough efforts to learn the world's oldest language Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful," PM Modi said addressing the nation during the 74th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 India update: Over 86% of total caseload from six states

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

The five hotspots where food prices are getting people worried

5 min read . 12:29 PM IST

Active case count hits zero, Arunachal Pradesh turns coronavirus-free

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST

Myanmar Junta fires UN representative, arrests journalists

2 min read . 12:02 PM IST

"In the run-up to Mann Ki Baat, I was asked if there was something I missed out on during these long years as chief minister and prime minister. I feel -- it is a regret of sorts that I could not make enough efforts to learn the world's oldest language Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful," PM Modi said addressing the nation during the 74th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 India update: Over 86% of total caseload from six states

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

The five hotspots where food prices are getting people worried

5 min read . 12:29 PM IST

Active case count hits zero, Arunachal Pradesh turns coronavirus-free

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST

Myanmar Junta fires UN representative, arrests journalists

2 min read . 12:02 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"India is the land of many such languages that are symbols of its culture and pride," he added.

He shared two video clips of a guided tour of the Statue of Unity Kevadia in Gujarat in Sanskrit and another of a cricket commentary at a match in Varanasi in Sanskrit.

He added that there are more than 15 guides in Kevadiya, who guide people in fluent Sanskrit about the monument.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.