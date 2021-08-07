PM Modi's target of $400 billion in export attainable, says CII

Lauding the Central government for its efforts to foster globally competitive firms, the Director-General said, "Over the recent few years, the Government of India has been at the forefront in creating a conducive regulatory environment that fosters globally competitive firms. Several reform initiatives have been introduced in the domain of trade and investment which have been the key to enhance the export potential of the Indian economy. The Government has been very proactive during the lockdown period and has extended all possible help and support to the industry as a whole and exporters in particular. Industry concerns were resolved on an almost real-time basis."

