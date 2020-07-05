PM Modi's visit to Ladakh boosted morale of security forces: ITBP DG

During the inauguration of DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment here on Sunday, Deswal said, "Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh and his address to troops in Nimu have boosted the morale of all forces at the border. Our jawans are dedicated to the nation. The morale of our Army, Air Force and ITBP is very high. We are ready to dedicate our lives to the nation."