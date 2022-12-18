PM Modi's visit to poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya today | 10 points2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 05:32 AM IST
Tripura and Meghalaya are heading for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in February 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit two poll-bound states--Tripura and Meghalaya-- today, December 18 to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various projects worth more than ₹6,800 crores.