Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit two poll-bound states--Tripura and Meghalaya-- today, December 18 to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various projects worth more than ₹6,800 crores.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that the projects, to be inaugurated by PM Modi, encompass a wide array of sectors, including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism, and hospitality.

Tripura and Meghalaya are heading for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in February. While the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in Tripura, it is working to boost its strength in Meghalaya.

Here's a 10-point guide on PM Modi's Tripura and Meghalaya visit

1) PM Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and attend its meeting in Shillong, the statement said. Later, he will attend the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.

2) He will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in a public function in Shillong. He will then travel to Agartala and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various key projects, it said.

3) The Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Grih Pravesh’ program for more than two lakh beneficiaries in Agartala under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana--Urban and Rural--schemes.

4) To boost the telecom connectivity in the region, he will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

5) The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli, besides several other development initiatives, including four road projects across the three states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

6) A spawn laboratory at the Mushroom Development Centre and an integrated beekeeping development centre will also be inaugurated by him in Meghalaya, besides 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam.

7) In Tripura, Modi will launch projects worth over ₹4,350 crores, according to the PMO statement. He has focused on ensuring that everyone has a house of their own. In a key step towards this, he will be launching the 'Grih Pravesh' program. These houses developed at a cost of over ₹3,400 crores will cover over two lakh beneficiaries.

8) With a focus on improving road connectivity, the prime minister will inaugurate a project for widening of the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur-Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city, it said.

9) He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 kilometres in length under the PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 kilometres.

10) The State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister today.

(With inputs from agencies)