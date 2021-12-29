OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi's visit to UAE postponed amid Omicron spread
Listen to this article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE and Kuwait has been postponed due to concerns over Omicron variant which is driving coronavirus cases in most parts of the world. PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6. 

Reports citing sources say the visit will have to be rescheduled due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and could possible be held in February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout