PM Modi's visit to UAE postponed amid Omicron spread

PM Modi's visit to UAE postponed amid Omicron spread1 min read . 03:54 PM IST
- PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE and Kuwait has been postponed due to concerns over Omicron variant which is driving coronavirus cases in most parts of the world. PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE and Kuwait has been postponed due to concerns over Omicron variant which is driving coronavirus cases in most parts of the world. PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6.
Reports citing sources say the visit will have to be rescheduled due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and could possible be held in February.
Reports citing sources say the visit will have to be rescheduled due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and could possible be held in February.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!