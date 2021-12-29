Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi's visit to UAE postponed amid Omicron spread

PM Modi's visit to UAE postponed amid Omicron spread

1 min read . 03:54 PM IST Livemint

  • PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE and Kuwait has been postponed due to concerns over Omicron variant which is driving coronavirus cases in most parts of the world. PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6. 

Reports citing sources say the visit will have to be rescheduled due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and could possible be held in February.

