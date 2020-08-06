PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed condolences over the death of eight people who died in the fire which broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today morning. "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted.

PM Modi further said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected due to the fire.

"Spoke to CM Vijay Rupani and Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi's tweet read.

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a tweet. The Prime Minister's Office also said ₹50,000 each would be given to those injured in the fire.

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 6, 2020

The blaze around 3.30 am at the private hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad has left eight COVID-19 patients dead. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the fire incident





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via