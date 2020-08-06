Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital
PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families,' PM Modi tweeted
  • The blaze around 3.30 am at the private hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad has left eight Covid-19 patients dead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed condolences over the death of eight people who died in the fire which broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today morning. "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed condolences over the death of eight people who died in the fire which broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today morning. "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted.

PM Modi further said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected due to the fire.

PM Modi further said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected due to the fire.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Spoke to CM Vijay Rupani and Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi's tweet read.

An ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a tweet. The Prime Minister's Office also said 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the fire.

The blaze around 3.30 am at the private hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad has left eight COVID-19 patients dead. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the fire incident

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated