PM Modi says 13.5 crore Indians rose above poverty line in last 5 years1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Modi also highlighted the number of income tax returns filed this year which indicated a huge increase in the average income of the people in the last nine years.
New Delhi: A staggering 13.50 crore Indians have risen above the poverty line in the past five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday quoting a recent NITI Aayog report.
