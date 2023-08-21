PM Modi says 13.5 crore Indians rose above poverty line in last 5 years

New Delhi: A staggering 13.50 crore Indians have risen above the poverty line in the past five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday quoting a recent NITI Aayog report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Rozgar Mela, the prime minister said, “When decisions are made with positive thinking, right intention, and full integrity, the whole environment gets filled with positivity, as he highlighted two positive news that has come in the first year of Amrit kaal namely decreasing poverty and increasing prosperity in the country."

Besides the NITI Aayog report, he highlighted the number of income tax returns filed this year which indicated a huge increase in the average income of the people in the last nine years.

According to ITR data, the prime minister, said that the average income which was around ₹4 lakh in 2014 has increased to ₹13 lakh in 2023. He said the number of people moving from the lower-income group to the upper-income group has also increased. PM Modi said these figures assure increasing employment opportunities and strengthening of every sector of the country along with increasing enthusiasm.

Referring to the new figures of income tax returns, the prime minister noted the continuously increasing trust of the citizens of the country in their government. Due to this, the Prime Minister said, the citizens are coming forward in large numbers to pay their taxes honestly as they know that every penny of their tax is being spent for the development of the country, and it is evident to them that the economy which was at number 10 before 2014 has reached number 5.

Modi also pointed out that the citizens of the country cannot forget the era before 2014 which was marred by scams and corruption where the rights of the poor were robbed even before reaching them. "Today, all the money entitled to the poor is directly reaching their account", he added.

Congratulating the new recruits, the prime minister said that those getting their appointment letters today are joining the important responsibility of teaching in this historical period. Throwing light on his address from the Red Fort detailing the critical role of national character in the development of the nation, PM Modi underlined that all those getting jobs today will hold the responsibility of moulding the future generations of India, modernizing them, and giving them a new direction.