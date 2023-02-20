New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said around 38 crore people have benefited from the government’s flagship Mudra scheme.

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) provides loans up to ₹10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

“38 crore Mudra loans have been given across the country so far. About 8 crore youth have become entrepreneurs for the first time," Modi, who was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers said.

PM Modi said the Mudra Yojana is playing a crucial role in boosting employment and self-employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Giving examples of shops, dhabas, guest houses, and homestays, he said that the loans up to ₹10 lakh being provided to such businesses without any guarantee.

PM Modi informed that the share of women and youth belonging to the SC/ST/OBC category is maximum.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that the large-scale investments in the hills of Uttarakhand are creating new employment opportunities for the state’s youth who earlier had to migrate to big cities in search of livelihood.

“This is the Amrit Kaal’ of wonderful possibilities for the youth of India and urged the youth to speed up the development of India through their services," he added.

The prime minister also described teachers as a medium for big change. “Large-scale investments in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand are not only boosting connectivity to remote villages but also creating new employment and self employment opportunities for youths near their homes so the state’s youths return to their villages," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed breaking free from the old adage that the water and youth of the mountains are of no use to the mountains themselves. “It is the constant endeavor of the central government that the youth of Uttarakhand return to their villages," he highlighted the new employment and self-employment opportunities being created in the mountainous regions.

Throwing light on the investments in infrastructural development in Uttarakhand, PM Modi said that the laying of new roads and rail lines is not only boosting connectivity but also creating many employment opportunities.

He added that job opportunities are getting a boost everywhere and gave examples of construction workers, engineers, raw material industries and shops.

PM Modi, on 22 October, 2022, launched the first phase of the ‘Rozgar Mela’, where appointment letters were handed over to more than 75,000 new recruits.

It marked the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. Since then, PM Modi has addressed similar job fairs in several states, including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra.

The recruitments are done by central ministries and departments themselves, recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, and the Railway Recruitment Board.