New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Aero India 2023 is a shining example of India’s growing capabilities and the presence of around 100 nations at this event shows the trust that the entire world shows in India.

Inaugurating the 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru, he said that city’s sky is bearing testimony to the capabilities of New India. “This new height is the reality of New India, today India is touching new heights and transcending them too," the prime minister added.

He noted the participation of more than 800 exhibitors including Indian MSMEs and startups along with the well-renowned companies of the world. On the theme of Aero India 2023 ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, PM Modi said the strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat keeps on growing with each passing day.

Referring to the defence minister’s Conclave and CEOs Round Table that is being organised along with the show, PM Modi said that active participation in the sector will enhance the potential of Aero India.

PM Modi said that this will open new avenues for the youth of Karnataka in the aviation sector. He called upon the youth of Karnataka to deploy their technological expertise in the field of defence to strengthen the country.

“When the country moves forward with new thinking, new approach, then its systems also start changing according to the new thinking", the prime minister said as he highlighted that Aero India 2023 reflects the changing approach of New India.

PM Modi recalled when Aero India used to be ‘just a show’ and a window to ‘sell to India’ but the perception has changed now. “Today, Aero India is India’s strength and not just a show,“ the prime minister said as he stated that it not only showcases the scope of the defence industry but also showcases the self-confidence of India".

He said that India’s successes are bearing witness to its capabilities. Tejas, INS Vikrant, advanced manufacturing facilities in Surat and Tumkur, said the prime minister, are the potential of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with which the world’s new alternatives and opportunities are linked.

“The new India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will it lack any effort," PM Modi said as he noted the revolution brought in every sector with the help of reforms. He said India has now started exporting defence equipment to 75 countries in the world.

Referring to the transformation of the defence sector in the last 8-9 years, the prime minister said that the aim is to take defence exports from 1.5 billion to 5 billion by 2024-25. “From here India will take rapid strides to be included among the largest defence manufacturing countries and our private sector and investors will play a big role in that", he said.

PM Modi called upon the private sector to invest in the defence sector which will create new opportunities for them in India and in many other countries.

The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies and is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the defence ministers of 32 countries, air chiefs of 29 countries.

Meanwhile, defence secretary Giridhar Aramane held bilateral meetings with three defence delegations on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 and discussed a wide range of ongoing and future defence cooperation issues .

According to the Ministry of Defence, the defence secretary, on 12 February, met Engr Turki Saad, General Manager of Industrial Relations, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and discussed a number of bilateral defence cooperation issues.

He also met with a US delegation led by Jedijiah P. Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs; Ambassador Elizabeth Jones, Charge d’Affaires US Embassy, and Maj Gen Julian Cheator, US Air Force.