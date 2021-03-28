Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat and talked about the Amrit Mahotsav program and said it will elevate the country to newer heights and instill a passion to do something for the country.

"Be it the struggle saga of a freedom fighter; be it the history of a place or any cultural story from the country, you can bring it to the fore during Amrit Mahotsav; you can become a means to connect the countrymen with it. You will see - by and by, Amrit Mahotsav will be filled up with similar inspiring drops of nectar...and then the elixir that will flow will inspire us till a hundred years of the Independence of India...it will elevate the country to newer heights, begetting a fervour to do something or the other for the country," PM Modi said during 'Mann Ki Baat'.

PM Modi said, "Programmes in connection with Amrit Mahotsav are being held throughout the country. Be it struggle saga of a freedom fighter; be it history of a place or any cultural story from the country, you can bring it to fore during Amrit Mahotsav and become a means to connect with countrymen."

"In the struggle for freedom, our fighters underwent innumerable hardships since they considered a sacrifice for the sake of the country as their duty. May the immortal saga of their sacrifice, 'Tyaag' and 'Balidan' continuously inspire us towards the path of duty," PM Modi added.

Seventy-five weeks before India completes 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022, the country has decided to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', and in this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the 'padayatra (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via