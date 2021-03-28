PM Modi says Amrit Mahotsav instills passion to do something for country

"Be it the struggle saga of a freedom fighter; be it the history of a place or any cultural story from the country, you can bring it to the fore during Amrit Mahotsav; you can become a means to connect the countrymen with it. You will see - by and by, Amrit Mahotsav will be filled up with similar inspiring drops of nectar...and then the elixir that will flow will inspire us till a hundred years of the Independence of India...it will elevate the country to newer heights, begetting a fervour to do something or the other for the country," PM Modi said during 'Mann Ki Baat'.

