PM Modi says Cabinet nod to multiple projects to cut logistical costs, create employment - check full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday that the Union Cabinet's decisions from the previous evening will improve infrastructure and ease of living.

The Union Cabinet met on Friday evening, where several decisions were made regarding infrastructure projects.

PM Modi, in a series of X posts, informed that the Cabinet has approved three multi-tracking projects across districts in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. These projects will enhance rail infrastructure, lower logistics costs, and generate employment opportunities for young people.

Here's a look at key projects approved by the Cabinet —

Hyderabad Panaji Economic Corridor The decision of widening National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor will boost economic growth, create employment and further ‘Ease of Living.’

Gujarat He also mentioned that the Union Cabinet's approval to upgrade the Dhamasiya-Bitada/Movi and Nasarpore-Malotha sections of National Highway-56 to a "four-lane standard" will enhance connectivity, especially in remote and tribal areas of Gujarat.

"At the same time, it will enable more people to visit Statue of Unity," he said.

Maharashtra The Cabinet Committee approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of the Ghoti–Trimbak (Mokhada)–Jawhar–Manor–Palghar section of NH-160A in Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, with a total length of 154.635 km and a total capital cost of ₹3,320.38 crore.

“An important Cabinet decision, which will enhance economic growth in Maharashtra, especially in the parts west of Nashik. It will reduce congestion and boost job opportunities,” PM Modi said.

Also Read | Union Cabinet wraps up final meeting at South Block

Ease of living for Noida residents Modi emphasised that, to improve 'ease of living' for Noida residents, the Cabinet approved extending the corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida).

“The Cabinet has approved the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida). This decision will add momentum to Noida’s development journey. Congestion will be reduced significantly as well,” he said.

Connectivity in Northeast The Cabinet has approved a 4-lane access-controlled Greenfield corridor between Gohpur and Numaligarh, including India’s first underwater Road-cum-Rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra.

This project aims to enhance connectivity, reduce logistics costs and accelerate growth across Assam and the entire Northeast.

Urban Challenge Fund In addition to connectivity projects, the Cabinet approved to launch of the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) with a total central assistance of ₹1 lakh crore. This will cover 25% of the project cost, subject to raising at least 50% of the project cost from the market.

This will lead to a total investment of ₹4 lakh crore in the urban sector in the next five years.