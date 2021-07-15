New Delhi: Exporting skilled manpower to other countries should be the core strategy of India’s skills mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday.

Addressing the annual skill development and entrepreneurship event, PM Modi said while India must continue to focus on skilling and up-skilling, mapping of global skill requirements and supplying manpower should be the key strategy.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the new cabinet minister for skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE), also announced plans to start a national skill repository to digitally store skill credentials and use them for easy access, job verification, and credit usage.

“Learning should not stop with earning... He said that India providing smart and skilled manpower solutions to the world should be at the core of our strategy of skilling our youth," the PMO said in a statement after PM Modi delivered his speech in Hindi.

He “appreciated the step of global skill gap mapping and exhorted the stakeholders to continuously skill, re-skill and up-skill. This needs to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for re-skilling due to fast changing technology".

India is looking to export manpower to several countries and regions like the UK, Japan, middle-east Asia among others depending on their manpower requirement through legal and diplomatic collaborations.

Modi said while education tells us what to do, skill guides us in the actual operational implementation and this has been the guiding principle of Skill India Mission. He said over 12.5 million youth have been trained under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna of the union government.

During the event, skills minister Pradhan also launched over 50 new courses aligned with industry demand and announced establishing 75 more ‘Jan Shikshan Sansthans’, or rural skill centres that train school dropouts and neo literates.

