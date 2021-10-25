PM Modi says free covid vaccine for all campaign progressing successfully

India last week crossed the milestone of administering one billion vaccination doses. Following this, the Prime Minister had claimed India not only administered one billion vaccine doses to its citizens but has also done that free of cost. The remark drew attention as over 30% of the total vaccinations have been done by the private sector for a cost. Further, the central government has also been urging citizens capable of paying for covid-19 vaccines to go for paid vaccination at private centres so that free vaccines are available for the poor.

