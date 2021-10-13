The way JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile) trinity revolutionized the access of government facilities to the people, the PM Gati Shakti scheme will do the same in the field of infrastructure connectivity in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity from the new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan, Modi said this will create the foundation of India for the next 25 years. “This Masterplan will give impetus to 21st century India," Modi said.

PM Gati Shakti aims to institutionalize holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. Instead of planning and designing separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision and incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN etc.

Economic zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive. It will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).

Arindam Guha, partner at Deloitte India said if the multiplier effect of infrastructure investments on GDP is to be maximized within a short time frame, it is critical that specific infrastructure projects which form part of critical trade routes, both internal and external, be prioritized.

“For example, specific road and rail connectivity linkages or evacuation points like ports, airports which form part of designated industrial corridors like DMIC, East Coast Economic Corridor or Amritsar Kolkata Freight Corridor are likely to have a disproportionate positive impact on trade flows of multiple products manufactured in the corridor. Same is the case with last mile connectivity infrastructure to large operational and upcoming industrial parks which are on the verge of completion. The Gati Shakti initiative, with its technology platform for real time monitoring of projects and supporting coordination mechanism between concerned Ministries and Government agencies is expected to provide a major boost in the prioritization of such projects," he added.

The Prime Minister said that due to the wide gap between macro planning and micro implementation, problems of lack of coordination, lack of advance information, thinking and working in silos are leading to hampered construction and wastage of budget. “PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will address this as working on the basis of the master plan will lead to optimum utilisation of resources," he added.

The PM lamented the fact that the subject of infrastructure has not been a priority for most political parties. “This is not even visible in their manifesto. Now the situation has come that some political parties have started criticizing the construction of necessary infrastructure for the country. This despite the fact that it is globally accepted that the creation of quality infrastructure for sustainable development is a proven way, which gives rise to many economic activities and creates employment on a large scale," Modi said.

Modi elaborated upon the steps taken to increase the speed of infrastructure development in India. He said his government targets to complete 16,000 km of gas pipelines across the country in the next 5-6 years compared to 15,000 km pipelines built in 27 years till 2014.

Modi said in last seven years, more than 9000 km of railway lines have been doubled, compared to 1900 km of doubling of tracks in five years before 2014. “Turnaround time of the vessels at the ports has come down to 27 hours from 41 hours in 2014," Modi added.

He said over the years, the signage ‘work in progress’ became the symbol of lack of trust, He said progress requires speed, eagerness and collective efforts. “We have not only developed a work culture of completing the projects within the stipulated timeframe, but efforts are now being made to complete the projects ahead of time," he added.

