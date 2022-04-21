PM Modi says governance models need to be updated regularly

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Modi said given the growing stature and changing profile of India, it is imperative that whatever is done in the country in terms of governance, should be done in the global context.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said systems and governance models should be updated regularly in order to deal with new-age challenges.
Addressing, civil servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day, the Prime Minister said given the growing stature and changing profile of India, it is imperative that whatever is done in the country in terms of governance, should be done in the global context.
“If we don’t follow the activities at the global level, it will be very difficult to ascertain our priorities and focus area. We need to develop our schemes and governance models keeping this perspective in mind," he said.
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said: “The Prime Minister emphasised that the systems and models should keep on getting updated at a regular speed, we cannot deal with the challenges of today with the systems of last century."
He also reiterated the government’s motive for ease of living. According to him, making lives of the common people easier should be the top priority in a democracy.
“Reform in governance should be our natural stance," he said, adding that governance reforms should be experimentative and as per the needs of the time and country. He referred to reduction of obsolete laws and number of compliances as one of his key priorities.
“We should not be governed by the regulations and mentality that emerged in the period of scarcity, we should have an attitude of abundance. Similarly, we should anticipate rather than just react to the challenges."
During the programme, Modi also conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P.K. Mishra, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba were among those present on the occasion.
