PM Modi says government working to provide 10 lakh jobs

PM Modi says government working to provide 10 lakh jobs1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi said, in recent times, 10,000 youth were given appointment letters in Gujarat and the target was to fill 35,000 posts in next one year.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government was working towards providing 10 lakh jobs to the youth.
While addressing the Gujarat Rozgar Mela, Modi said, “Whereas, the central government is working on providing 10 lakh jobs, states and union territories are also getting associated in the campaign, and the number will rise significantly."
PM Modi said Rozgar Melas will hugely reinforce the campaigns for last-mile delivery and saturation of coverage of government schemes. Such events will be organised at national and state levels in coming months, he added.
The Prime Minister said, in recent times, 10,000 youth were given appointment letters in Gujarat and the target was to fill 35,000 posts in next one year.
He credited the new industrial policy of the state for creating many opportunities of employment and self-employment and praised digital platforms like Ojas and abolition of the interview process in class 3 and 4 posts.
PM Modi said that via ‘Anubandham’ mobile app and web portal employment is being made smooth in the state by connecting job seekers and job givers. Similarly, Gujarat Public Service Commission’s rapid recruitment model has been appreciated nationally.
Underlining the critical role of young people in India’s march to developed nation status by 2047, PM Modi asked them to fulfil their duty towards society and the country. He also asked them to continue learning and getting skilled and not consider finding a job the end of their growth.
“This opens many doors for you. Doing your job with dedication will give you untold satisfaction and will open the door of growth and progress," he said.
