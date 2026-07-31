PM Modi says he forgives students for abusive remarks: ‘Let’s guide the misguided’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 31 said he was forgiving students who hurled abuses at him and his late mother during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at Delhi's Jantar Manta.
In the social media video message shared around midnight, the prime minister said , describing them as "misguided children' deserve guidance rather than punishment or prolonged legal action.
Prime Minister Modi said the language used by some protesters "would not suit any civilised society", but appealed to people to help reform the students instead of seeking retribution.
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PM Modi forgave the students, describing them as misguided children, and emphasized the importance of guidance over punishment for their actions.
PM Modi acknowledged that the language used during the protests was inappropriate for a civilized society and called for collective efforts to guide the misguided youth.
The Delhi government stated no adverse legal action would be taken against the CJP protesters unless they had criminal antecedents, ensuring those without such backgrounds would be protected.
The protests resulted in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and led to the introduction of stricter laws to combat examination paper leaks.
PM Modi urged the students to learn from their mistakes, focus on contributing to nation-building, and emphasized that blaming them would not change the situation.
“Some mischievous children used very filthy abuses. Abuses were directed at me, and abuses were directed at my late mother as well.” PM Modi said in the video message.
“Abuses never solve anything. Let’s guide the misguided. Let’s work together. Let’s work for Bharat,” he posted on social media.
The prime minister said that while society's anger was understandable, particularly over the language allegedly used by young women, the focus should be on showing them the right path rather than pushing them into legal battles.
“These are misguided children, and showing them the way is our duty; we will not be able to change circumstances by punishing them, making them run around the courts, or harassing them in society,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks came on a dat when Zero FIR was registered over a viral video showing a woman allegedly using abusive language against him during the recent Jantar Mantar protest.
The FIR, initially lodged in Noida on July 29 based on a complaint, was transferred to the Delhi Police on Friday as the alleged offence occurred within the national capital's jurisdiction. Police officials said they will first examine the contents of the Zero FIR before deciding the next course of action.
In the latest video, PM Modi drew an analogy of people not breaking their teeth after accidentally biting their tongue and said society should not abandon its own children for their mistakes.
“Sometimes our tongue comes under our teeth and blood comes out, but we do not break our teeth because the teeth are ours, and the tongue is ours too. The children are also ours,” he said.
PM Modi also called on the students to move on from the episode and invited them to contribute to nation-building.
"Children, come, let us move forward together for the country. Let us learn something new, let us learn even from mistakes... I live for you, I toil for your bright future, so come, let us together take the country forward."
Held for over a month, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests was a youth-led national movement that culminated last month with he resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
What started as a a satirical campaign, the CJP eventually transformed into a nationwide protest against paper leaks and testing irregularities, particularly surrounding the NEET-UG medical entrance examinations.
Apart from Pradhan's resignation, the Modi government brought an amended, stricter law in the Parliament against paper leaks.
(With agency inputs)
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.More
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