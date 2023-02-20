PM Modi says heavily investing in infrastructure to generate jobs in Uttarakhand
PM Modi said that his government is investing heavily in Uttarakhand's infrastructure to make life easier for people who live in remote areas and create a variety of job opportunities.
While launching the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is investing heavily in Uttarakhand's infrastructure to make life easier for people who live in remote areas and create a variety of job opportunities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×