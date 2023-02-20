While launching the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is investing heavily in Uttarakhand's infrastructure to make life easier for people who live in remote areas and create a variety of job opportunities.

“We have to change the old perception that 'pahad ka paani aur pahad ki jawani pahad ke kaam nahi aati'. We have to change this. That is why it has been a continuous effort by the Central Govt that the youth of Uttarakhand & our young generation return to their villages," added PM Modi.

Rozgar Mela is an initiative of the government to provide 1 lakh jobs at the central level.

Prime Minister Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela via video conferencing. He also interacted with the appointees on the occasion.

The Prime Minister noted that the majority of these candidates come from ordinary backgrounds and that many are the first in their family to get a government job in five generations, and that he could clearly see happiness and contentment on the faces of the newly appointed officials.

The Prime Minister stated that this goes beyond obtaining a government position. The candidates are pleased that their talent has been recognized through a transparent and clear recruitment process. The recruitment process must have changed a lot to you. The Prime Minister stated, "The recruitment process has become more streamlined and time-bound in central jobs."

Additionally, PM Modi unveiled the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for newly appointed employees. There are a number of online courses for government employees on the Karmayogi platform. Employees will benefit from the platform as well as develop their skills.

Referring to many government servants taking online courses on iGOT Karmyogi platform, the Prime Minister said that in addition to official training, this platform has many courses for personal development.

Referring to the Bharat-Net project of providing broadband connectivity in every village, the Prime Minister highlighted the new opportunities for employment when this connectivity takes place. Even those who are not too tech savvy, said the Prime Minister, understand its benefits