Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Krishnagar, West Bengal, to launch multiple and lay foundation stone for multiple projects, said despite being the doorways to the east, “Bengal remained left behind"

"...From the infrastructure point of view, railways is a part of the glorious history of West Bengal, but the historical progress that Bengal had achieved could not be utilized properly after independence. That is why despite all the possibilities, Bengal remained left behind." “In the last 10 years, we have laid a lot of emphasis on the rail infrastructure here to bridge that gap, today our government is spending more than twice as much as before for the rail infrastructure of Bengal..." Full speech here:

PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth ₹15,000 crore in Krishnanagar city in West Bengal's Nadia District on Saturday.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to three states arrived in West Bengal's Arambagh on Friday afternoon, where he launched several development projects and addressed a rally in Hooghly.

The development projects are related to sectors like power, rail and road.

Strengthening the power sector in the country, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 MW) located at Raghunathpur in Purulia district.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system of Units 7 & 8 of Mejia Thermal Power Station. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the road project for four lanes of the Farakka-Raiganj Section of NH-12 (100 km). Developed at a cost of about ₹1986 crore, the project will reduce traffic congestion, improve connectivity and contribute to the socio-economic development of North Bengal and Northeast region.

He also dedicated to the nation four rail projects worth more than ₹940 crore in West Bengal including the doubling of the Damodar - Mohishila rail line; the third line between Rampurhat and Murarai; the doubling of the Bazarsau - Azimganj rail line; and New line connecting Azimganj - Murshidabad.

At around 2.30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth ₹21,400 crore in Bihar's Aurangabad.

