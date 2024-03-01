‘I feel ashamed...entire country reeling with anger’: PM Modi on Sandeshkhali incident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal over atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali, and said the entire country is reeling with anger over the issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruled West Bengal government and said,"Sandeshkhali incidents matter of shame, for nearly 2 months, prime accused was not arrested" at Arambagh rally.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message