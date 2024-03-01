Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruled West Bengal government and said,"Sandeshkhali incidents matter of shame, for nearly 2 months, prime accused was not arrested" at Arambagh rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said the entire country is reeling with anger.

"Entire country reeling with anger after seeing what TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali", PM Modi added at the Arambagh rally.

PM Modi also slammed the opposition INDIA bloc for maintaining silence on the issue of Sandeshkhali horrors.

“Amid achievements, the entire country is watching the situation of Bengal today. The whole country is sad and angry after seeing what TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati, and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali..

"What TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame," he said at a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district.

Accusing the TMC government of being corrupt in all spheres, PM Modi said, “For INDI alliance leaders, supporting the corrupt and appeasement politics is of prime importance rather than stand by those tortured by the TMC in Sandeshkhali.

“The TMC is confident that it has the support of the minorities, but the Muslims this too will vote against the goonda raj of the TMC," he said.

"TMC to be defeated in Lok Sabha polls. This will start countdown of its farewell from power in Bengal" PM Modi added.

Hinting at the fiasco over disbursal of funds, PM Modi alleged, “Centre is sending funds to Bengal, but TMC govt is not utilising them and creating blockades. TMC involved in corruption in all spheres of life - from appointment in govt jobs to cattle smuggling".

The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) suspended Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh from the party for a period of six years. TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh has been accused of sexual assault and land-grab in Sandeshkhali. The West Bengal Police arrested the TMC leader on Thursday.

TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual abuse and land grab in Sandeshkhali, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday after being on the run for 55 days that witnessed violent protests led by local women and a fierce political slugfest.

