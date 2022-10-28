PM Modi says India moving towards becoming world’s largest manufacturing hub

New Delhi: India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world’s largest manufacturing hub and the government is actively engaged in creating the necessary policy environment for the development of the steel sector, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
In his virtual address at the “bhoomi pujan" of the expansion of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) Hazira plant, the Prime Minister said that an investment of more than ₹60,000 crores will create many employment opportunities for the youth of Gujarat and the country. After this expansion, the crude steel production capacity at Hazira Steel Plant will increase from 9 million tonnes to 15 million tonnes.
He added that a strong steel sector leads to a robust infrastructure sector. “The steel sector has a massive contribution in roads, railways, airport, ports, construction, automotive, capital goods, and engineering products."
PM Modi further said that along with the expansion, a totally new technology is coming to India which will be a huge help in the electric vehicle, automobile and other manufacturing sectors. “I am sure that this project will prove to be a milestone in the vision of Make in India. This will give new strength to our efforts for a developed India and self-reliant India in the steel sector."
The Prime Minister said that the PLI scheme has created new avenues of its growth. “The scientists of DRDO developed the special steel used in the aircraft carrier. Indian companies produced thousands of metric tons of steel. INS Vikrant was completely ready with indigenous capability and technology. To promote such capability, the country has now set a target of doubling the production capacity of crude steel. We currently produce 154 MT of crude steel. Our target is to achieve 300 MT production capacity in the next 9-10 years."
“On the one hand India is expanding the capacity to produce crude steel and on the other it is also promoting the use of environment friendly technologies. India is emphasizing on developing such production technologies which not only reduce carbon emissions but also capture and reuse carbon. The circular economy is also being promoted in the country and the government and the private sector are working together in this direction," PM Modi said.
