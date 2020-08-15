Subscribe
PM Modi says India ready to mass produce covid-19 vaccine
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2L) arrives to review a guard of honour during a ceremony to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

PM Modi says India ready to mass produce covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Staff Writer

Bharat Biotech International Ltd., an unlisted Indian vaccine maker, received regulatory approval to start human clinical trials for its experimental shot from India’s apex medical research body

India is ready to mass produce COVID-19 vaccines to distribute across the country when scientists give the go-ahead to do so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday.

"Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India," he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi.

"The country is also ready for mass production of those vaccines."

India is racing to produce an indigenous vaccine. Bharat Biotech International Ltd., an unlisted Indian vaccine maker, received regulatory approval to start human clinical trials for its experimental shot from India’s apex medical research body. News reports say the vaccine will be ready for stage 2 human trials in September. Zydus Cadila and Serum Institute of India also have vaccines under trial.

Once a vaccine is approved, “the road map for its production and distribution among Indians is also ready," Modi said.

The government is struggling to contain the spread of virus, which is growing at one of the fastest paces in world and adding as many as 60,000 case each day. It has the most confirmed cases after the U.S. and Brazil and highest death toll after U.S., Brazil and Mexico.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

