NEW DELHI: India and Sri Lanka bonded over Buddhism on Wednesday with Sri Lankan Airlines flying in a special delegation of Buddhist monks and Sri Lanka’s minister for youth and sports Namal Rajapaksa as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an international airport at Kushinagar.

In his address to the gathering at Kushinagar, about 320 kilometres from the Uttar Pradesh state capital Lucknow and also the final resting place of the Buddha, Modi said India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat" or Self Reliant India programme is also inspired by the Buddha.

"When a person is himself enlightened, he gives light to the entire world. This is the inspiration for India becoming self-reliant. This is the inspiration, which gives us the power to become a partner in the development of every country in the world," Modi said.

On 24 June, 2020, Kushinagar Airport was declared as an International airport by the Union Cabinet. Diplomats from 12 countries -- Mongolia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Lao PDR, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Republic of Korea, Nepal, Japan and Singapore – also attended the inauguration ceremony at the Kushinagar Airport.

In his first comments on the sale of Air India, Modi said that the decision to privatise the national carrier will give new energy to the country's aviation sector.

Both Modi and Namal Rajapaksa, son of the Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, spoke of the common thread of Buddhism that bound the two countries, ties between whom have been buffeted due to Colombo’s perceived closeness to China.

Modi said the message of 'Baudh dharma' was first taken by emperor Ashoka's son Mahendra and daughter Sanghmitra to Sri Lanka. "It is believed that... 'Ahart Mahinda' came back, and told his father that Sri Lanka has imbibed the message of Buddha with energy. This news increased the hope that the message of the Buddha is for the entire world," Modi said.

In his remarks, Rajapaksa, said it was a “great honour" for him and his delegation to be on the first flight which landed at the Kushinagar International Airport. Rajapaksa is a member of Sri Lanka’s majority Sinhalese community, a large number of whom are Buddhists.

“It's a great honour for myself and my delegation to be on the first flight to land at the Kushinagar International Airport. Already, there are many tourists coming to different states of India from Sri Lanka and all over the world. Most of us (foreign visitors) travel to Kushinagar via land. Having direct access to cities such as Kushinagar will be always a great helping hand for tourism," Rajapaksa said.

“We believe that opening up Kushinagar will increase the number of travelers from Sri Lanka, and also those from all over the world, especially the Buddhists," Rajapaksa added.

Ties between India and Sri Lanka had been frayed by Colombo’s tilt towards China especially after the presidential polls in 2019 that brought the Rajapaksas back to power. Earlier this year, Colombo cancelled the East Container Terminal port development project with India at the behest of China. The Colombo government later awarded the West Container Terminal of the Colombo port to India.

Relations were brought back to an even keel by the visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Colombo earlier this month and also by the visit last week by Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane.

