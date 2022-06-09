PM Modi says India’s bio-economy has grown eight times in last eight years

PM Modi says India’s bio-economy has grown eight times in last eight years1 min read . 05:26 PM IST
- Modi said more than 1100 biotech startups have emerged in the last year itself and the number of investors in biotech sector has risen by nine times
India is not too far from reaching the league of top 10 countries in the biotech ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Inaugurating the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022, Modi said India’s bio-economy has grown eight times in the last many years from $10 billion to $80 billion.
India is not too far from reaching the league of top 10 countries in the biotech ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Inaugurating the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022, Modi said India’s bio-economy has grown eight times in the last many years from $10 billion to $80 billion.
“Every 14th startup in the biotechnology sector and more than 1100 such bio tech startups emerged in the last year itself. The number of investors in biotech sector has risen by nine times and biotech incubators and funding for them have increased by seven times," he said.
“Every 14th startup in the biotechnology sector and more than 1100 such bio tech startups emerged in the last year itself. The number of investors in biotech sector has risen by nine times and biotech incubators and funding for them have increased by seven times," he said.
The number of biotech incubators has increased from just six in 2014 to 75 now. Biotech products have increased from 10 to more than 700 today," he added.
The number of biotech incubators has increased from just six in 2014 to 75 now. Biotech products have increased from 10 to more than 700 today," he added.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the biotech sector is one of the most demand-driven sectors and the campaigns for Ease of Living in India over the years has opened up new possibilities for the biotech sector.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the biotech sector is one of the most demand-driven sectors and the campaigns for Ease of Living in India over the years has opened up new possibilities for the biotech sector.
He further pointed out that developments in health, agriculture, energy, natural farming, bio fortified seeds are creating new avenues for the biotech sector.
He further pointed out that developments in health, agriculture, energy, natural farming, bio fortified seeds are creating new avenues for the biotech sector.
“Trust in the skill and innovation of our IT professionals in the world is at new heights. This same trust and reputation, this decade, we are seeing happening for the Biotech sector of India and for the Bio Professionals of India," Modi said.
“Trust in the skill and innovation of our IT professionals in the world is at new heights. This same trust and reputation, this decade, we are seeing happening for the Biotech sector of India and for the Bio Professionals of India," Modi said.