PM Modi says labour codes futuristic and will boost to economic growth

New Delhi: Calling it a long due, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday came out in praise of three labour codes passed by the parliament, and asserted that these legislations are futuristic and will accelerate economic growth.

“The Labour reforms will ensure ‘Ease of Doing Business.’ These are futuristic legislations to empower enterprises by reducing compliance, red-tapism and ‘Inspector Raj.’ The reforms also seek to harness the power of technology for the betterment of the workers and industry both," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

“Long due and much awaited Labour reforms have been passed by Parliament," he said adding that the “reforms will ensure well-being of our industrious workers and give a boost to economic growth," the PM said.

Rajya Sabha Wednesday passed three labour codes – on social security, industrial relations, and occupational safety and health – merging 25 central labour laws. The move is being seen as a big push to labour reforms and will aid ease of doing business, give flexibility to industries in hiring, restrict industrial strike of workers among other things.

Modi, however, asserted that these labour codes are “shining examples of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance".

“The new Labour code universalises minimum wages & timely payment of wages and gives priority to occupational safety of the workers. The reforms will contribute to a better working environment, which will accelerate the pace of economic growth," said the Prime Minister in another tweet.

To be sure, the Wage Code passed in August 2019 has not yet universalized minimum wage. And the labour ministry is yet to declare a national mandatory minimum wage floor, 13 months after the bill was passed. And instead it has junked its own internal committee report that had recommended a need based national minimum wage of Rs. 375 per day.

The RSS affiliated national trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh too has openly expressed opposition for at least one labour code – the Industrial Relation Code, and on Wednesday, it termed IR Code as heavily tilted towards employers, and likely to adversely impact industrial peace.

Industries however, has welcomed, it as enabling that will boost investment and job creation.

