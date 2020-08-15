New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke about developing a carbon neutral development model for the newly created Union Territory of Ladakh.

In his 74th Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort, Modi said the way Sikkim has created an identity for itself as an organic state, work is going on at a fast pace for Ladkah to create its identity as a carbon neutral region. He was referr to the solar power projects being developed in the region.

India is strategically trying to develop the Union territory of Ladakh and resolve grid connectivity problems in the region. India is working on a mega 7.5 gigawatts (GW) solar project in Ladakh including a 900-km strategic transmission link to transport surplus power to other parts of the country. The solar project is planned to be set up in blocks of 2.5GW each, and will supply power to the residents of Leh and Kargil districts, besides defence establishments, during harsh winters, while transmitting surplus power to the rest of India.

By making Ladakh a union territory last year, PM Modi said the age old demand of people from the region has been fulfilled.

The plan is to build 23GW grid connected solar projects, of which 2.5GW each will be set up in Zanskar sub-division and Taisuru block of Kargil district, and 5GW in Hanley Khaldo area of Nyoma sub-division in Leh district. The reorganization of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories has given the Centre direct control over Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

