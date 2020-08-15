PM Modi says Ladkah on its way to create identity as carbon neutral region

India is strategically trying to develop the Union territory of Ladakh and resolve grid connectivity problems in the region. India is working on a mega 7.5 gigawatts (GW) solar project in Ladakh including a 900-km strategic transmission link to transport surplus power to other parts of the country. The solar project is planned to be set up in blocks of 2.5GW each, and will supply power to the residents of Leh and Kargil districts, besides defence establishments, during harsh winters, while transmitting surplus power to the rest of India.