PM Modi says law and order system can be improved with smart technology

Addressing the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of home ministers of states via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the law and order system and development of states are linked with each other. “It is very important for the entire law and order system to be reliable. Its trust and perception among the public are very important. Crime is no longer localized and instances of interstate, international crimes are going up. This is why mutual cooperation between state agencies and between central and state agencies is becoming crucial. Whether it is cybercrime or the use of drone technologies for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, the government needs to keep working towards new technologies to tackle the menace."