PM Modi says law and order system can be improved with smart technology

Chief ministers and home ministers should seriously assess the need for technology, going beyond the constraints of the budget as this technology will percolate the confidence of security among common citizens, Modi said
New Delhi: The law and order system in India can be improved with the help of smart technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, and stressed on mutual cooperation between central and state agencies to check criminal activities.
Addressing the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of home ministers of states via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that the law and order system and development of states are linked with each other. “It is very important for the entire law and order system to be reliable. Its trust and perception among the public are very important. Crime is no longer localized and instances of interstate, international crimes are going up. This is why mutual cooperation between state agencies and between central and state agencies is becoming crucial. Whether it is cybercrime or the use of drone technologies for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, the government needs to keep working towards new technologies to tackle the menace."
He added that 5G, along with its benefits, brings the need for a heightened alert. “The Chief Ministers and Home Ministers should seriously assess the need for technology, going beyond the constraints of the budget as this technology will percolate the confidence of security among common citizens."
PM Modi further said that there is a need for a common platform as different technologies of different states do not talk to each other. “We should have a pan India outlook; all our best practices should be interoperable and should have a common link. The state agencies should develop capabilities in forensic science and take full advantage of the National Forensic Sciences University of Gandhinagar."
The Prime Minister said that maintaining law and order is a 24X7 job and It is necessary to work towards advancements and improvements in the processes involved. “The decriminalization of many things in company law is a step in this direction. The states should also evaluate and get rid of outdated rules and laws."
He added that along with strengthening technological intelligence, it is important to strengthen human intelligence as well.
“One should not limit social media as the only source of information. A single piece of fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern. India has lamented losses in the past due to fake news about job reservations. We need to educate people about analyzing and verifying any piece of information before forwarding it to people. We have to also come up with technological advancement to prevent the spreading of fake news," PM Modi said.
