PM Modi says minimum support price to continue under new farm law

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said minimum support prices (MSP) for farm products will continue under the new legislations, allaying farmers concerns that the practice may come to an end following the passage of the bills.

"I assure every farmer of the country that the MSP system will continue to operate as before. Similarly, the way the campaign is run for government procurement every season, they will continue to run as before," Modi said while addressing the launch of optical fibre cable link in Bihar. He also laid the foundation stone for nine highway projects worth ₹14,258 crore in the poll-bound eastern state.

The central government has disbursed ₹1.13 trillion as MSP to farmers for rabi crops such as wheat, pulses and oilseeds this year, Modi said adding that the amount was 30% higher than the previous crop year.

“It is the responsibility of the 21st century India to create new systems for farmers of the country with modern thinking. Our efforts will continue to make the country's farmer self-reliant in the country's farming," the Prime Minister said.

According to Modi, the new agricultural reforms allow farmers to sell their produce across the country. “Now, if he (a farmer) gets more profit in a market, he will sell his crop there. If there is more profit than anywhere else in the market, then selling there will not be forbidden," he said.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha passed the two controversial farm bills – Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020--amid ruckus.

The bills have triggered farmers’ protest as they fear it will hurt MSPs, promote corporatization of the farm sector, among other concerns.

Last week, food processing industries minister and senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the post as a sign of protest against the decision of the central government to introduce three bills related to agriculture sector in the Parliament for its approval.





