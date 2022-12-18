Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Meghalaya's Shillong, on Sunday addressed the North East Council's (NEC) golden Jubilee celebrations and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its eight year governance in the North Eastern region of India has managed to show a ‘red card’ to every obstacle that hampered the development in the region.

Addressing the public meeting PM Modi also said that owing to improved air connectivity in the region, farmers have benefitted the most. This is because improved air connectivity has also ensured increased export of agricultural produce.

Ahead of the Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023, PM Modi claimed that “NDA government has shown the red card to many obstacles that came in the way of development for the North East."

“Obstacles such as corruption, discrimination, violence and vote bank politics were removed," news agency PTI quoted the PM from his 26-minute speech. "Earlier, attempts were made to divide NE. Now, we are removing these divisions," Modi said at the meeting.

During his visit,naugurated and dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects. Among the projects inaugurated, one is the sprawling campus of the IIM-Shillong at the New Shillong Township.

The Prime Minister earlier attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the NEC at the State Convention Centre, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other union ministers and dignitaries.

Describing the eight states of the region as ‘Asht Lakshmi’ (eight forms of the goddess of wealth), he said that the government should work on eight foundation pillars for the development of NE.

The eight ‘foundation pillars’ are peace, power, tourism, 5G connectivity, culture, natural farming, sports and potential.

“The Northeast is our gateway to South-East Asia and can become a centre for the development of the entire region. And to realise this potential of the region, work is going on the projects like Indian-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway and Agartala-Akhaura rail project," according to an official statement.

Many peace agreements have been signed, inter-state boundary agreements have been done and there has been a marked reduction in instances of extremism, he said.

In the last eight years, the number of airports in the region has jumped from nine to 16, and that of flights has increased from about 900 before 2014 to around 1900, he said adding that many NE states have come on the railway map and efforts are being done to expand the waterways also.

The length of national highways has increased by 50 per cent since 2014 in the region.

Modi also talked about the potential of the region in the hydropower and tourism sectors.

The North Eastern Council is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.