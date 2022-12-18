PM Modi says NDA govt showed ‘red card to obstacles, division' in NE in 8 yrs2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 03:44 PM IST
- Obstacles such as corruption, discrimination, violence and vote bank politics were removed: PM Modi in Shillong
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Meghalaya's Shillong, on Sunday addressed the North East Council's (NEC) golden Jubilee celebrations and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its eight year governance in the North Eastern region of India has managed to show a ‘red card’ to every obstacle that hampered the development in the region.