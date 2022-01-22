PM Modi says need to have emotional connect between administration and public

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Modi referred to the teamwork of the central, state and the local administration in the efforts to develop ‘aspirational districts’, attributing the success of the scheme to this convergence
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said “a direct and emotional connect" between the administration and the public was vital in bringing progress to the ‘aspirational’ districts in the country (the most backward ones).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said “a direct and emotional connect" between the administration and the public was vital in bringing progress to the ‘aspirational’ districts in the country (the most backward ones).
Addressing district magistrates at a virtual event, Modi said this entailed a sort of 'top to bottom' and 'bottom to top' flow of governance leveraging technology and innovation.
Modi said the special attention given to these districts is eliminating the barriers to progress. “Aspirational districts are becoming an accelerator instead of an obstacle," the statement said quoting Modi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Modi said the special attention given to these districts is eliminating the barriers to progress. “Aspirational districts are becoming an accelerator instead of an obstacle," the statement said quoting Modi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Modi also referred to the teamwork of the central, state and the local administration in the efforts to develop these districts, attributing the success of the scheme to this convergence.
Modi also referred to the teamwork of the central, state and the local administration in the efforts to develop these districts, attributing the success of the scheme to this convergence.
“All resources are the same, government machinery is the same, officials are the same but the results are different. Seeing the entire district as a unit enables the officer to feel the enormity of her efforts and give a sense of purpose of life and satisfaction of bringing meaningful change," the statement said quoting Modi.
“All resources are the same, government machinery is the same, officials are the same but the results are different. Seeing the entire district as a unit enables the officer to feel the enormity of her efforts and give a sense of purpose of life and satisfaction of bringing meaningful change," the statement said quoting Modi.
In the last four years, Jan-Dhan accounts have increased by four to five times in almost every aspirational district, the statement said. “Almost every family has got a toilet and electricity has reached every village. A new energy has been infused in people's lives," he said. Modi said that due to a tough life, people of the aspirational districts are more hard-working, courageous and capable of taking risks and this strength should be recognized.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last four years, Jan-Dhan accounts have increased by four to five times in almost every aspirational district, the statement said. “Almost every family has got a toilet and electricity has reached every village. A new energy has been infused in people's lives," he said. Modi said that due to a tough life, people of the aspirational districts are more hard-working, courageous and capable of taking risks and this strength should be recognized.