PM Modi says need to have emotional connect between administration and public

In the last four years, Jan-Dhan accounts have increased by four to five times in almost every aspirational district, the statement said. “Almost every family has got a toilet and electricity has reached every village. A new energy has been infused in people's lives," he said. Modi said that due to a tough life, people of the aspirational districts are more hard-working, courageous and capable of taking risks and this strength should be recognized.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}