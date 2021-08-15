NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) is not only a means to fight poverty and but it also meets the need of the 21st century.

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister said the education system of a country has a greater role in preparing the youth who are possessed with skill and ability and have the spirit to do something for the nation.

"Our education system has a great role in preparing the youth who are possessed with skill and ability, and have the spirit to do something for the country. Today the country also has a new National Education Policy to meet the needs of the 21st century," the prime minister said.

Stressing the importance of education in mother tongue for poor children, the prime minister said though there is a massive divide in our country regarding language and this cage of language has tied a huge talent. If people from the vernacular medium come forward, their self-confidence will grow.

"Unfortunately, there is a massive divide in our country regarding language. We have tied a huge talent of the country to the cage of language. One can find promising people in their mother tongue. If people from the vernacular medium come forward, their self-confidence will grow. Justice will be done to the potential of the poor children when they will become professionals by studying in their mother tongue," he said.

The prime minister also asserted that the country needs to ensure that women have equal partnership in every walk of life.

"It is a matter of pride for the country that our daughters are performing in an unprecedented manner in the fields of education, sports, board results or olympics. Today daughters are raring to occupy their place. We have to ensure that women have equal partnership in every career and workspace. We have to ensure that they feel safe from roads to the workplace and everywhere," the PM said.

“There should be a feeling of respect for them and in this, the government, administration, police and justice system will have to perform their duty cent percent" PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said the NEP 2020 is also going to be a great tool in the fight against poverty.

"The basis of winning the war against poverty is also the education, prestige and importance of the vernacular language. The country has seen this in the playground... and we are experiencing that language has not become a barrier and as a result we have seen that the youth are playing and blossoming. Now the same thing will happen in other fields of life as well," he said.

