PM Modi says ‘no one is left behind’ in CSPOC, addresses on Indian democracy, UPI, Global South, more – key highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India's advocacy for the Global South, highlighting efforts to benefit these nations through innovations and open-source technology. He praised India's inclusive democracy, noting its role in lifting millions out of poverty and preparing for the 2024 general elections.

In an address at the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), 2026, at Parliament House, PM Modi highlighted the country's efforts during its G20 presidency in pushing the agenda of the Global South, ANI reported.

Advertisement

Interests of the Global South PM Modi noted that the country is committed to ensure that its innovations benefit the entire Global South and Commonwealth countries.

"India is strongly advocating for the interests of the Global South on every global platform. During its G20 presidency, India has also placed the concerns of the Global South at the heart of the global agenda. India's continuous effort is to ensure that whatever innovations we make benefit the entire Global South and benefit Commonwealth countries. We are also creating open-source tech platforms so that our partner countries in the Global South can also develop systems like those in India," the news portal quoted the Prime Minister.

PM Modi lauds UPI PM Modi highlighted India's progress and development, noting that today India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. The UPI system has emerged as the largest digital payment platform globally, and the country leads as the top producer of vaccines, ranking second worldwide in steel production.

Advertisement

‘No one is left behind,’ PM Modi highlights nature of Indian democracy PM Modi highlighted how Indian democracy is inclusive, emphasising its dedication to reaching even the last mile with benefits.

"Driven by the spirit of public welfare, we are working inclusively, ensuring that no one is left behind. It is this commitment that has enabled India to lift approximately 25 crore people out of poverty in recent years. In India, democracy truly delivers. In India, democracy means last-mile delivery," PM Modi said.

"We are working for the welfare of every individual without any discrimination. And it is this spirit of public welfare that has lifted 250 million people out of poverty in India in the last few years," he added.

Advertisement

PM Modi further reflected on India's rich democratic traditions, calling democracy in India "like a large tree supported by deep roots."

He referenced historical instances from the Vedas and Buddha's teachings, highlighting how assemblies historically conducted debates and made collective decisions, emphasising India's long-standing tradition of deliberative governance.

"Our democracy is like a large tree supported by deep roots. We have a long tradition of debates, dialogue and collective decision-making. India is called the mother of democracy. Our sacred text, the Vedas, is over 5000 years old. They refer to assemblies where people met to discuss issues, and decisions were taken after discussions and agreement," he was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani hails India's resilience amid global uncertainty

PM Modi recalls 2024 elections Speaking on the scale of Indian democracy, PM Modi recalled the 2024 general elections, describing them as the largest democratic exercise in human history.

Advertisement

He observed that almost 980 million citizens were registered to vote, with over 8,000 candidates and more than 700 political parties involved.

"This number is larger than the population of some continents. There were more than 8000 candidates and more than 700 political parties," the PM said.

PM Modi pointed out a record-breaking number of women voters, emphasising that women now occupy prominent leadership roles, such as the President of India and the Chief Minister of Delhi.

The Prime Minister also asserted that India's democratic model combines scale, inclusivity, and public welfare and remains committed to both national progress and advancing the interests of developing countries on the global stage.

Doubts over India PM Modi clarified concerns regarding Indian democracy, noting that doubts also existed about the country's progress despite democracy taking hold in the country.

Advertisement

"Contrary to these doubts, India has demonstrated that democratic institutions and processes provide stability, scale, and speed to its development," he said.

Significance of Samvidhan Sadan The Prime Minister spoke about the historical importance of the Central Hall, now called Samvidhan Sadan, emphasising that it was the meeting place of the Constituent Assembly during India's fight for independence and served as the Parliament of India for 75 years.

"For 75 years after India's independence, this building served as the Parliament of India, and many important decisions and discussions concerning India's future took place in this very hall. Now, India has named this place, dedicated to democracy, as the Constitution House (Samvidhan Sadan)," PM Modi said.

About CSPOC CSPOC, a high-level conference from January 14 to 16, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will be attended by 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers from 42 Commonwealth nations, as well as representatives from four semi-autonomous parliaments. CPSOC plans to discuss a range of contemporary parliamentary issues to strengthen democratic institutions and modern legislative practices.

Advertisement

Major themes cover the changing roles of Speakers and Presiding Officers, advances in technology for parliamentary work, and methods to boost citizen participation in democracy.

Major topics scheduled for discussion include "AI in Parliament: Balancing Innovation, Oversight, and Adaptation," led by Malaysia; "Social Media and Its Impact on Parliamentarians," presented by Sri Lanka; and "Innovative Strategies to Enhance Public Understanding of Parliament and Citizen Participation Beyond Voting," with contributions from Nigeria and South Africa.