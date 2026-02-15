PM Modi says ‘none of our budgets is run of the mill', highlights role of women, 3 priorities – 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with PTI on Sunday, 15 February, spoke on several themes, including the government's approach to the budget, the role of women to achieve Viksit Bharat, tariff preferences and the three priorities of the government in the next decade.

PM Modi highlighted India's distinctive budget strategy and resilience in amid global challenges. He stressed the importance of innovation for growth, the ongoing infrastructure push, and the government's dedication to servicemen's welfare and modernisation of defence capabilities.

Here are the top ten themes discussed by PM Modi — Union Budget Speaking on the government's approach to the preparation of the budget, PM Modi said, “None of our budgets is run-of-the-mill 'bahi-khata' documents; that's not our approach.”

A reflection on national character amid global tensions In challenging global circumstances, PM Modi emphasised India's growth and the strength of its national character.

“Our national character has revealed itself even in challenging times; we are bright growth spot in difficult global circumstances,” he said.

Tariff preferences can catalyse growth PM Modi emphasised that while incentives and tariff preferences can drive growth, long-term competitiveness relies on innovation, efficiency, and scale.

“Incentives and tariff preferences can catalyse growth, but durable competitiveness must rest on innovation, efficiency and scale,” he said.

Record exports India's goods exports have repeatedly surpassed previous records in recent years, PM Modi said.

Three priorities for next decade PM Modi outlines three key reform priorities for the next decade, which will incorporate structural reforms, deeper innovation, and simplified governance.

“More structural reforms, deeper innovation and simpler governance,” he said, while highlighting the three reforms.

Focus on infrastructure Speaking on the government's focus on infrastructure, PM Modi said, “ India is witnessing the most expansive infra push in its history, built with future readiness in mind.”

Role of women in Viksit Bharat dream According to PM Modi, women will be pivotal in achieving Viksit Bharat, and their welfare is a guiding principle for all government decisions.

“It is my conviction that women will play the most important role in creating Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said, adding, "I want to state unequivocally that welfare of women guide every decision our govt takes."

What does post-pandemic India look like? According to PM Modi, the post-pandemic era is bringing new possibilities for India.

“We are living in a post-pandemic world that is opening new doors for India,” he said.

On India's defence budget Speaking on defence budget and modernisation, PM Modi said, “India has to be strong and prepared at all times, and that is what we are doing."

Well-being of servicemen PM Modi emphasised the government's commitment to the well-being of servicemen.