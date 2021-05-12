The supply of oxygen is now more than three times of what it was during the peak of the first wave of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

To review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines, PM Modi chaired a meeting today, noting that production of all drugs, including Remdesivir, has been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks as the country battles the country-wide surge in Covid-19 cases.

PM Narendra Modi also noted that states are being provided medicines in good quantities with the Centre in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance their production and extend all help needed.

Reviewed different aspects relating to the COVID-19 situation. This includes different sources of oxygen availability and the supply of medicines across the nation. https://t.co/fq164BKXr7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2021

PM Modi on' black fungus'

The central government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid-19 as well mucormycosis, a rare fungal infection being reported at some places, a statement released by the PMO noted.

The PM said that India has a very vibrant pharma sector and the government's continued close coordination with them will ensure the proper availability of all medicines.

PM Modi was also briefed about the operations of oxygen rail and sorties by IAF planes besides the status of procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as the status of plants being installed across the country to produce the life-saving gas.

Amid reports of ventilators lying unused in some states with local authorities blaming quality issues in a few cases, Modi said states should be asked to operationalise them in a time-bound manner and resolve technical and training matters with the help of manufacturers.

Opposition parties write to Modi, seek funds for oxygen

Hours ago, leaders of 12 major opposition parties wrote to PM Modi, demanded that the government take immediate action as the ferocious second wave of Covid-19 rips through India, leaving hospitals overwhelmed and thousands dead.

The leaders also wrote about a free mass vaccination drive against Covid-19, and a suspension of the central vista revamp project to aid the fight against the pandemic.

The list of do-s they sent includes:

Central procurement of vaccines from all available sources - global and domestic.

Immediate free, universal mass vaccination campaign

Compulsory licensing to expand domestic vaccine production

Spending the ₹ 35,000 crore budgetary allocation for vaccines

35,000 crore budgetary allocation for vaccines Stopping the Central Vista construction and using the money for oxygen and vaccines

Releasing all money held in the "unaccounted private trust fund", PMCares to buy vaccines, oxygen and medical equipment

₹ 6,000 per month for the unemployed

6,000 per month for the unemployed Free distribution of foodgrain to the needy

Repeal of farm laws to protect farmers falling victim to Covid

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.