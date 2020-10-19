PM Modi says participation of girls in higher education increasing

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said participation of girls in higher education is increasing, and gross enrolment ratio of girls in studies is higher than boys.

“At every level of education, gross enrolment ratio of girls is higher than boys across the country," PM Modi said while addressing the centenary convocation ceremony of Mysore University. But he did not give further details.

In higher education, and in relation to innovation and technology, the participation of girls has increased, he said.

He also highlighted the higher education reforms the central government has rolled out, including growing focus on autonomy of quality higher educational institutions.

Talking about the new IIMs and IITs that have come up in the recent years, Modi said, “In last five-six years, efforts in the higher education sector is not limited to opening new institutions. There are efforts to ensure on governance reform, gender and social participation too. We are giving more autonomy also," the prime minister said.

Modi pointed out how his government was trying to help students to move forward in the 21st century by “changing our education system", and that in higher education sector, a lot of focus has been put into development of infrastructure and structural reforms.

