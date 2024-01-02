Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the citizens to take the Jan Man Survey on the NaMo App, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate ‘India’s longest sea bridge' in Mumbai on 12 Jan, says Maharashtra CM On New Year Day, PM Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and asked the general public to share their views on the progress achieved by India in the last 10 years on the NaMo App. He stated, “What do you think of the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years? Share your feedback directly with me through the #JanManSurvey on the NaMo App!"

The 'Jan Man Survey' aims to gather public opinions on various aspects of governance and leadership. The survey encompasses inquiries ranging from national-level development to constituency-specific concerns.

On New Year, PM Modi wished people prosperity, peace, and wonderful health. In a post on X, he said, "Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all."

Earlier on New Year's Eve, in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, PM Modi gave a message asking the countrymen to maintain the spirit of self-reliance in 2024. He discussed the achievements of 2023 while discussing the International Year of Millets. He pointed to the successful startups in Uttar Pradesh and mentioned it as a big step towards lifestyle health innovation. The startups he mentioned included Kiroj Foods in Lucknow, Grandmaa Millets in Prayagraj and Nutraceuticals.

Over Kashi Tamil Sangamam, he expressed hope that it would aid in establishing multilingual communication in schools, hospitals, and courts in the future.

(With agency inputs)

