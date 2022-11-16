PM Modi says technology is weapon against poverty

PM Modi says technology is weapon against poverty1 min read . 12:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is using technology as a weapon against poverty, as he virtually inaugurated the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday morning.
"During the pandemic, low data costs helped poor students attend online classes, else students would have been deprived of education for two whole years. India is using technology as a weapon against poverty," he said, in a pre-recorded message.
Modi, who is currently attending the G-20 summit in Indonesia, spoke virtually.
"Your investments and our innovation can do wonders. Your trust and our tech talent can make things happen. I invite you all to work with us as we lead the world in solving its problems," Modi added.
India's talent pool has helped the country jump to the 40th position on the Global Innovation Index, where India earlier ranked 81 in 2015, Modi added.
He said that the number of unicorn startups in the country has also doubled due to India's talent pool.
Describing Bengaluru as the "home of technology", he said that the city was "number one on India's Innovation Index" and that "it is an inclusive and innovative city."
Bengaluru Tech Summit is being organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India.
The central theme of the summit is 'Tech4NexGen' and it will focus on electronics, IT, deep tech, biotech, and startups.
