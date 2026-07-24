PM Modi says tougher anti-paper leak measures will be discussed in Friday's cabinet meeting

Amid escalating protests over the NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 23) said that the government will unveil even tougher measures to tackle examination fraud in Friday's cabinet meeting.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What tougher measures is PM Modi proposing against examination paper leaks? ⌵ PM Modi announced plans for tougher anti-paper leak measures, which include a proposed new law introducing fast-track courts and stringent punishments for those involved in examination fraud. This will be discussed in the cabinet meeting. 2 Why are fast-track courts being established for examination fraud cases? ⌵ Fast-track courts are being established to ensure swift trials and harsher penalties for those involved in paper leaks, addressing the significant distress caused to students and their families due to examination fraud. 3 How will the proposed legislation address the issues of examination integrity? ⌵ The proposed legislation includes provisions for fast-track courts and stringent punishments for offenders to enhance accountability and deter future examination fraud incidents. 4 Should students be concerned about the impact of paper leaks on their academic careers? ⌵ Yes, PM Modi emphasized that paper leaks have caused immense distress, and the government's priority is to ensure that students do not lose an academic year due to such incidents. 5 What actions has the government taken following the NEET paper leak controversy? ⌵ In response to the NEET paper leak controversy, the government arrested several individuals allegedly involved in the fraud and plans to enact tougher legislation to improve examination security and accountability.

PM Modi also said the Centre is preparing a new law to crack down on examination paper leaks, announcing that a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and stringent punishment will be taken up by the Union Cabinet on Friday before being introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

In a nearly three-minute video message shared on social media, Modi said paper leaks had caused immense distress to students and their families, stressing that the government was committed to preventing such incidents in the future.

"Paper leak is not a minor issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, PM Modi said the government's immediate priority was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year.

"Our foremost responsibility was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year. It was essential to conduct the examinations at the earliest," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government mobilised its full administrative machinery to conduct examinations for nearly 2.2 million students in the shortest possible time.

"The government used its full capacity to organise the exams for nearly 2.2 million students in the shortest possible time. Just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were declared, and reports of successful candidates celebrating their achievements have been coming in from across the country," he said.

PM Modi said authorities had already acted against those allegedly involved in the paper leak, with several accused arrested and sent to jail, but maintained that punitive action alone was insufficient.

"But we are not the kind of people who are satisfied with just that. Therefore, today I directed the departments to prepare provisions for fast-track courts," he said.

He revealed that the proposed legislation would include provisions for special fast-track courts and tougher penalties for those involved in examination fraud.

"The draft law includes provisions for fast-track courts and stringent punishment. It will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow. After incorporating the suggestions of Cabinet colleagues, the Bill will be given its final shape," Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that the government intends to move quickly on the legislation during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"The second week of the Parliament session begins on Monday, and we will make every effort to get the Bill passed by both Houses at the earliest," he said.

The announcement comes amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and growing demands from opposition parties and student groups for greater accountability. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court designated a special fast-track court to hear criminal cases related to paper leaks and unfair means in public examinations under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

PM Modi announces fast-track courts The Prime Minister's announcement came hours he said the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift trials and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi wrote on X, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard... Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Delhi HC sets up fast-track court Soon after the Prime Minister's announcement, the Delhi High Court designated a special fast-track court to hear criminal cases related to paper leaks and unfair practices in public examinations.

According to a notification issued by the High Court administration, the court of Judicial Officer Anu Grover Baliga will function as a "Specially Designated Fast Track Court" to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with connected offences. The court will operate from the Rouse Avenue Court Complex with immediate effect.

CJP says accountability missing Reacting to PM Modi's announcement, the CJP said the government's measures failed to answer the central question of accountability and reiterated that Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an image of Pradhan with the caption, "Hi, my name is nothing," while the party posted on X: "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign."

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka welcomed the Prime Minister's acknowledgment of the issue but said the response came after nearly six weeks of protests.

"It is good that after one-and-a-half months of protests, the prime minister has finally taken notice. But what punishment are you imposing after the paper leak has already taken place? That is not going to solve the problem. The real question is why paper leaks are happening in the first place," he said.

Comparing the government's response to treating symptoms rather than the cause, Ranka said the real problem was the lack of accountability and competence within the system.

He also claimed that public anger was increasingly being directed at Prime Minister Modi.

"The issue is no longer confined to Dharmendra Pradhan. People have now started asking questions directly to the Prime Minister," Ranka alleged.

Protest to continue The CJP said its agitation, which began on June 20, would continue until Pradhan resigns.

The party also called for nationwide peaceful protests on Friday, urging students' organisations and civil society groups to join demonstrations demanding the Education Minister's resignation.

In a video message, Dipke said: "An incompetent and failed minister cannot be more important than crores of students in this country."

Government pushes for dialogue Meanwhile, the Centre renewed its appeal for talks with the protesters.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government had invited CJP representatives for discussions at least four times in the last 24 hours and urged them to engage in dialogue.

"The meeting can take place either at J P Nadda's official residence or at his office. The choice is yours," Singh told PTI Videos, adding that he and BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda would attend.

Singh said the government was willing to discuss the NEET issue and all related concerns for as long as necessary.

"This is not the final decision. The government has been taking one measure after another and will continue to do so. Come forward with your suggestions because there is no solution without dialogue," he said.

However, CJP leaders rejected the proposal to meet at Nadda's residence, insisting that any talks should take place either at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue such as the Constitution Club of India.

Ranka said the party would participate in discussions only if the government was prepared to accept its demands or provide a concrete timeline, arguing that symbolic meetings without outcomes would serve little purpose.