PM Modi says UP will generate 12.5 mn jobs

While economic activity should continue in the state and in the country, people must maintain social distancing, wear masks and wash hands, Modi said, and added these were precautionary measures to remain safe, in the absence of medicines to treat covid-19. “Social distancing, do-gaz doori, and covering of face were the only medicine against coronavirus pandemic till the time a vaccine is developed. Everyone has faced problems, be it young, old, poor or rich, because of this pandemic and there is no clarity when this pandemic will be over," he said.