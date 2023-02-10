PM Modi says Uttar Pradesh is driving the growth of the country

PM Modi says Uttar Pradesh is driving the growth of the country1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
Modi said Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, better law and order situation, peace and stability
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh is driving the growth of the country and has established a new identity.
“Today UP has become a hope. If India is a bright spot for the world, then it is UP, which is driving the growth of India...Now Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, better law and order situation, peace and stability. New opportunities for wealth creators are being made here," Modi said speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit.
He said very soon UP will be known as the only state with five International airports. Freight corridor will connect the state directly with the sea coast in Maharashtra.
PM Modi also noted a meaningful change in the government’s thinking in UP for ensuring ease of doing business. “Today UP has become a source of hope and inspiration," he said.
Speaking on the Budget, the prime minister underlined the growing allocation for infrastructure and spoke about opportunities for investors in health, education and social infrastructure.
Modi said ₹35,000 crore has been allocated just for the energy transition in this year’s Budget.
PM Modi said 60% of India’s mobile phones along with the maximum mobile components are manufactured in UP. He also drew attention that one of the two defence corridors in the country is being developed in UP.
Noting the nutritional value of millets which is called Shri Anna in India, the Prime Minister underlined the efforts of the government that India’s Shri Anna should address the needs of global nutritional security. He said investors can find opportunities in ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook Shri Anna.
PM Modi listed Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health University, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University and Major Dhyan Chand Sports University as institutions that will impart different types of skills. He informed that more than 16 lakh youth have been trained under Skill Development Mission.
He also noted that the UP government has started courses related to artificial intelligence in PGI Lucknow and IIT Kanpur and highlighted the state’s increasing role in the country’s start-up revolution.
The prime minister informed that the UP government has set a target of setting up 100 incubators and three state-of-the-art centers in the coming years which will create a huge pool of talented and skilled youth.
Concluding the address, the Prime Minister highlighted the robust partnership between the resolve of the double-engine government and the possibilities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. He urged the investors and industry leaders to not waste any more time and become a part of the prosperity.
“The prosperity of the world lies in the prosperity of India and your participation is very important in this journey of prosperity,“ the Prime Minister concluded.
