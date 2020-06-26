NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh will generate 1.25 crore jobs in the coming days with focus on rural areas and small scale industries amid the return of lakhs of migrants to the state in the last three months.

Launching the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Yojana virtually with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi said the scheme was a "qualitative and quantitative expansion" of the central scheme Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana which was introduced last week.

Modi said investors from India and abroad are looking at Uttar Pradesh as a destination to set up businesses.

"Uttar Pradesh has increased the scope of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana. While the scheme started by centre had 25 programmes under it, Uttar Pradesh government has not only added more schemes but it has made it quantitative and qualitative improvement. Uttar Pradesh government is expected to employ 1.25 crore people under these schemes, out of which 60 lakh will get employment in rural areas, and 40 lakh under micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)," Modi said in his address on Friday.

Modi said while economic activity should continue in the state and in the country, there was a need to maintain social distancing, wearing masks and washing of hands to keep covid-19 at bay.

He also that state government under Yogi Adityanath had provided 30 lakh houses to poor and 3 lakh government jobs. The state had controlled law and order situation, made it open defecation free in the last three years and has transferred ₹5,000 crore to 3.25 crore women under the Jan Dhan Yojana in the last few months, Modi added.

Last week, Modi had virtually launched the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan with the aim to provide employment to migrant workers who returned to their villages during the two month long nationwide lockdown imposed to curb spread of coronavirus.

Both Bihar, where the scheme was first launched last week, and Uttar Pradesh are two of the most hit states due to reverse migration over the last three months which was triggered due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre had chosen 116 worst affected districts by reverse migration across six states. 31 districts from Uttar Pradesh were chosen for the flagship programme out of which at least 16 saw return of more than 50,000 migrants each. The nationwide scheme which will run for 125 days and has a resource envelope of ₹50,000 crore by the centre.

The scheme has gained political momentum with opposition states like Congress ruled Chhattisgarh and Trinamool Congress (TMC) led West Bengal criticizing the union government for their exclusion from the scheme. While Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Modi requesting his state’s inclusion, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said she would hold an all-party meeting to express state’s dissatisfaction over the move.

Four other states where beneficiaries are selected are Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha

