PM Modi says Uttar Pradesh will generate 1.25 crore jobs in coming days

"Uttar Pradesh has increased the scope of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana. While the scheme started by centre had 25 programmes under it, Uttar Pradesh government has not only added more schemes but it has made it quantitative and qualitative improvement. Uttar Pradesh government is expected to employ 1.25 crore people under these schemes, out of which 60 lakh will get employment in rural areas, and 40 lakh under micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)," Modi said in his address on Friday.