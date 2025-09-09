PM Modi reacts to heart-rending violence in Nepal, says 'stability is of ‘utmost importance, ‘I humbly appeal to…’

Nepal violence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to 'brothers and sisters' in Nepal to support peace amid ongoing deadly unrest in which at least 19 people lost their lives and termed the violence ‘heart-rending’.

The Prime Minister also chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss developments in Nepal.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Modi called the Nepal violence “heart-rending”.

“On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives,” he said.

PM Modi urged for peace as the Nepal protests entered Day 2, with protesters burning down buildings in response to Monday's police brutality that killed 19.

“The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi was in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday to assess the situation in the flood-hit states and announced financial relief packages to support both the states.

He announced financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore and ₹1,600 crore for the flood-hit states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, respectively.

Nepal Protests Nepal protests on Tuesday continued to be violent as youths forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign from his post.

Protesters set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, government buildings, political parties' offices and homes of senior leaders.

The army took charge of security from Tuesday night following several incidents of arson, vandalism and looting in different parts of the country despite curfews.

A mob set a house belonging to former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal on fire in Dallu. His wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who was trapped inside the house, sustained serious burn injuries, according to eyewitnesses.

She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, news portal Khabarhub reported, citing family sources.

A video went viral on social media showing protesters capturing Deuba and his wife, foreign minister Arzu Rana, from their residence. The couple sustained minor injuries in the scuffle and appeared to be bleeding.